"Remember You Will Die" - An Unusual Mother Daughter Relationship Novel

On this edition of Conversations, Eden Robins talks with host Dan Skinner about "Remember You Will Die." The novel spans time, space, and planets as an AI mother seeks answers about the disappearance of her human daughter. Robins previous novel “When Franny Stands Up,” received multiple awards including being named a best book of 2022 by the Chicago Reader. Her short stories, personal essays, and cultural criticism have appeared in “Slate,” “USA Today,” “LA Review of Books,” and others.

