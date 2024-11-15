On this edition of Conversations, Dr, Diane Ehrensaft talks with host Dan Skinner about “Gender Explained – A New Understanding of Identity in a Gender Creative World” which she coauthored with Dr. Michelle Jurkiewicz. Ehrensaft, PhD, is a developmental and clinical psychologist whose previous books include “The Gender Creative Child” and “Gender Born, Gender Made.” She is the cofounder and director of mental health at the Child and Adolescent Gender Center at the University of California, San Francisco, where she is also an associate professor of pediatrics.