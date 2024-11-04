© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Boy Who Cried Underpants” and “Jack and the Beanstink.”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, J.J. and Chris Grabenstein talks with host Dan Skinner about the first two books in the "Stinky's Stories" early reader series “The Boy Who Cried Underpants” and “Jack and the Beanstink.” Stinky is a stuffed animal who comes to life to tell humorous stories of what happened after the fairy tale endings of classic children's fables. J.J. Grabenstein is an author, stage actress, and award-winning audio book narrator. Chris Grabenstein is the multiple award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author of many books for children, plus many other books, plays, and audio book originals. J.J. and Chris co-authored the acclaimed middle grade novel SHINE! And they are now collaborating on the early reader series “Stinky's Stories,” both co-writing and narrating each book.

Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
