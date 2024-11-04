On this edition of Conversations, J.J. and Chris Grabenstein talks with host Dan Skinner about the first two books in the "Stinky's Stories" early reader series “The Boy Who Cried Underpants” and “Jack and the Beanstink.” Stinky is a stuffed animal who comes to life to tell humorous stories of what happened after the fairy tale endings of classic children's fables. J.J. Grabenstein is an author, stage actress, and award-winning audio book narrator. Chris Grabenstein is the multiple award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author of many books for children, plus many other books, plays, and audio book originals. J.J. and Chris co-authored the acclaimed middle grade novel SHINE! And they are now collaborating on the early reader series “Stinky's Stories,” both co-writing and narrating each book.