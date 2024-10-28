"Identity Unknown" - The Latest Novel Featuring Dr. Kay Scarpetta

On this edition of Conversations, Patricia Cornwell, talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel, "Identity Unknown." It's the 28th novel to feature the character Dr. Kay Scarpetta. In this novel, a body found under unusual circumstances, leads authorities to wonder if a UFO was somehow involved. Scarpetta, who knew the victim, investigates to find out what really happened to her friend. Cornwell also talks about a new Amazon Prime series featuring Kay Scarpetta is currently in production and will premiere next year. Cornwell is an internationally best-selling author. She has written three other fiction series, as well as non-fiction books, but she’s best known as the author of the Kay Scarpetta series.

