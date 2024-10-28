© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"Identity Unknown" - The Latest Novel Featuring Dr. Kay Scarpetta

By Dan Skinner
Published October 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Patricia Cornwell, talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel, "Identity Unknown." It's the 28th novel to feature the character Dr. Kay Scarpetta. In this novel, a body found under unusual circumstances, leads authorities to wonder if a UFO was somehow involved. Scarpetta, who knew the victim, investigates to find out what really happened to her friend. Cornwell also talks about a new Amazon Prime series featuring Kay Scarpetta is currently in production and will premiere next year. Cornwell is an internationally best-selling author. She has written three other fiction series, as well as non-fiction books, but she’s best known as the author of the Kay Scarpetta series.

Tags
Conversations Fiction
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes