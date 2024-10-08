© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"The Yellow Bus" by Loren Long

By Dan Skinner
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Loren Long talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Yellow Bus." The book is about the passage of time, finding purpose, and joy. Long is the author and illustrator of the New York Times bestselling “Otis” picture book series, which is now an animated series on Apple TV plus. Among his other credits, he illustrated the #1 New York Times bestseller “Of Thee I sing” by Barack Obama. In the interview, Long describes his inspiration for the story and how he built a scale model of the fictional town to help him craft the illustrations for the book.

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes