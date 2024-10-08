"The Yellow Bus" by Loren Long

On this edition of Conversations, Loren Long talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Yellow Bus." The book is about the passage of time, finding purpose, and joy. Long is the author and illustrator of the New York Times bestselling “Otis” picture book series, which is now an animated series on Apple TV plus. Among his other credits, he illustrated the #1 New York Times bestseller “Of Thee I sing” by Barack Obama. In the interview, Long describes his inspiration for the story and how he built a scale model of the fictional town to help him craft the illustrations for the book.