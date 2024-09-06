On this edition of Conversations, Frank Andre Guridy joins host Dan Skinner to discuss “The Stadium – An American History of Politics, Protest, and Play.” Stadiums are monuments to recreation, sports, music, and more. They have also functioned as public squares for solemn observances. politics, and protests. Throughout history, stadiums have showcased the best and worst of humanity. Guridy is an award-winning historian and author. He is a professor of history and African American studies, as well as the executive director of the Eric H. Holder Initiative for Civil and Political Rights at Columbia University.

