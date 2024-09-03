On this edition of Conversations, Tracey West talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Epic Guide to Dragon Masters.” West is the author of the New York Times bestselling “Dragon Masters” early reader chapter book series. She has written more than 400 books for children, including the “Underdogs” series, the “Pixie Tricks” series, and a series of “Pokémon” chapter books. “The Epic Guide to Dragon Masters” is a special edition celebrating 10 years of the Dragon Masters series. It features dragons and Dragon Masters from the previous 26 books in the series. It can also serve as an introduction to the series for those who haven't read the books in the series.