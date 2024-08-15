© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Untold Story of Books: A Writer's History of Book Publishing”

By Dan Skinner
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Michael Castleman talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Untold Story of Books: A Writer's History of Book Publishing.” Castleman is the author of 19 previous books selling over 2.5 million copies. He discusses how book publishing has evolved from Gutenberg to today. Books are less expensive to distribute than ever before but selling books has become harder. We've also come full circle with self-publishing. After the invention of the printing press, and before publishing companies, authors paid to have their works printed. Today, we are seeing a resurgence of self-published books.

Conversations
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
