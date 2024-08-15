On this edition of Conversations, Michael Castleman talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Untold Story of Books: A Writer's History of Book Publishing.” Castleman is the author of 19 previous books selling over 2.5 million copies. He discusses how book publishing has evolved from Gutenberg to today. Books are less expensive to distribute than ever before but selling books has become harder. We've also come full circle with self-publishing. After the invention of the printing press, and before publishing companies, authors paid to have their works printed. Today, we are seeing a resurgence of self-published books.