On this edition of Conversations, Mark Greaney talks with host Dan Skinner about "Sentinel," the second novel to feature the character Josh Duffy. Duffy is different than the typical action hero you find in the action/thriller genre because he is a family many and an amputee who does not let that slow him down. Greaney is a best-selling author with a degree in international relations and political science. In his research for his thirteen “Gray Man” novels, he traveled to more than thirty-five countries and trained alongside military and law enforcement in the use of firearms, battlefield medicine, and close-range combative tactics. He co-wrote three novels with Tom Clancy and was selected to continue writing novels in the Tom Clancy series, after Clancy’s death.