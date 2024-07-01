On this edition of Conversations, J. Albert Mann talks with host Dan Skinner about her Young Adult book, “Shift Happens: The History of Labor in the United States.” She describes the book as American History through the eyes of the working class. Albert Mann is a disability activist and an award-winning author for young people. Her previous books include “The Degenerates,” “What Every Girl Should Know,” “Scar – A Revolutionary War Tale” and “Fix,” among others.