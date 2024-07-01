© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Shift Happens: The History of Labor in the United States”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, J. Albert Mann talks with host Dan Skinner about her Young Adult book, “Shift Happens: The History of Labor in the United States.” She describes the book as American History through the eyes of the working class. Albert Mann is a disability activist and an award-winning author for young people. Her previous books include “The Degenerates,” “What Every Girl Should Know,” “Scar – A Revolutionary War Tale” and “Fix,” among others.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionlaborhistory
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes