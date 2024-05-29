© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Kids in Mrs. Z’s Class” - A New Chapter Book Series

By Dan Skinner
Published May 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Kate Messner talks with host Dan Skinner about a new chapter-book series with each book written by a different author, it’s called “The Kids in Mrs. Z’s Class.” Messner is a New York Times bestselling author who has written more than sixty books for kids. Her award-winning titles include picture books like “Over and Under the Snow,” and “The Scariest Kitten in the World”; novels like “Breakout and Chirp;” nonfiction like “The Next President” and the “History Smashers series” and many more.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
