On this edition of Conversations, Deborah Roberts talks with host Dan Skinner about "Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life."Roberts is an award-winning ABC News Correspondent and co-anchor of the news magazine, "20/20". A media veteran, Roberts has traveled the world for her reporting. She has also served as a substitute anchor for "Good Morning America" as well as a guest co-host on "The View."