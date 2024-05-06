© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Weird but True Know-It-All: U.S. Government” from National Geographic Kids

By Dan Skinner
Published May 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Michael Burgan talks with host Dan Skinner about “Weird but True Know-It-All: U.S. Government” from National Geographic Kids. Burgan is a historian specializing in writing biographies and current events for younger audiences. His previous books include “Who Was Henry Ford?,” “Who Was Theodore Roosevelt?,” “The Creation of the U.S. Constitution,” and “Weird But True Know-It-All: Middle Ages.”

Conversations
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes