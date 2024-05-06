On this edition of Conversations, Michael Burgan talks with host Dan Skinner about “Weird but True Know-It-All: U.S. Government” from National Geographic Kids. Burgan is a historian specializing in writing biographies and current events for younger audiences. His previous books include “Who Was Henry Ford?,” “Who Was Theodore Roosevelt?,” “The Creation of the U.S. Constitution,” and “Weird But True Know-It-All: Middle Ages.”