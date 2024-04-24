“Is This a House for Hermit Crab?” - A New Edition of a Classic Children's Picture Book

On this edition of Conversations, Megan McDonald talks with host Dan Skinner about a new version of her classic picture book " “Is This a House for Hermit Crab?” Children’s book author, Megan McDonald is the award-winning, best-selling author of the “Judy Moody” series along with many other middle-grade and picture books. The new book is illustrated by Katherine Tillotson. The original book came out 30 years ago but went out of print.

