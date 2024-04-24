© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Is This a House for Hermit Crab?” - A New Edition of a Classic Children's Picture Book

By Dan Skinner
Published April 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Megan McDonald talks with host Dan Skinner about a new version of her classic picture book " “Is This a House for Hermit Crab?” Children’s book author, Megan McDonald is the award-winning, best-selling author of the “Judy Moody” series along with many other middle-grade and picture books. The new book is illustrated by Katherine Tillotson. The original book came out 30 years ago but went out of print.

Conversations FictionChildren's Booknature
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
