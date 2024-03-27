On this edition of Conversations, author, Curtis Manley and illustrator, Jennifer K. Mann talk with host Dan Skinner about “Climbing the Volcano: A Journey in Haiku.” Curtis Manley is an award-winning author whose previous picture books include “The Rescuer of Tiny Creatures,” “Just Right: Searching for the Goldilocks Planet,” Shawn Loves Sharks” and “The Crane Girl.” Jennifer K. Mann is an author and illustrator of books for children including authoring “The Camping Trip” and illustrating Alison James’s “Maple and Rosemary.”