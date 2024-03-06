© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Five Impossible Tasks of Eden Smith” - A Middle-Grade Novel

By Dan Skinner
Published March 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Tom Llewellyn talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Five Impossible Tasks of Eden Smith.” In this middle grade novel, a young girl must rise to the challenge of five impossible tasks to save her grandfather and reclaim her family legacy. Llewellyn is the author of four novels and one picture book for children and young adults. His previous books include “The Tilting House,” “The Bottle Imp of Bright House,” “The Shadow of Seth” and the picture book “A is for Apple, Unless…”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
