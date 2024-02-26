"A Foot is Not a Fish!" - A Fun Picture Book Introduction to Critical Thinking for Children

Using rhyme, humor, and colorful illustrations, this picture provides 5-8 year olds with a fun introduction into critical thinking. On this edition of Conversations, Cornelia Maude Spelman talks with host Dan Skinner about "A Foot is Not a Fish!" Spelman was a therapist for children and families before turning full-time to writing and art. She is the author of “The Way I Feel” series which is about recognizing and managing emotions. And she is also the author of the best-selling “Your Body Belongs to You.” She discusses helping children understand the difference between facts and opinion, and how parents can help their children navigate a world filled with misinformation.

