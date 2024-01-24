© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Oona Bramblegoop’s Sideways Magic – Newbie Fairy.”

By Dan Skinner
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations Kate Korsh talks with host Dan Skinner about “Oona Bramblegoop’s Sideways Magic – Newbie Fairy.” According to the book notes, by day, Kate Korsh is a mild-mannered elementary school teacher and insightful marriage and family therapist. But by night, she studied creative writing and is now the author of the first in a planned series of chapter books featuring a fairy named “Oona Bramblegoop.” Oona is learning how to use magic and the results are unpredictable, but she doesn't give up.

Conversations
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes