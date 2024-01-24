On this edition of Conversations Kate Korsh talks with host Dan Skinner about “Oona Bramblegoop’s Sideways Magic – Newbie Fairy.” According to the book notes, by day, Kate Korsh is a mild-mannered elementary school teacher and insightful marriage and family therapist. But by night, she studied creative writing and is now the author of the first in a planned series of chapter books featuring a fairy named “Oona Bramblegoop.” Oona is learning how to use magic and the results are unpredictable, but she doesn't give up.