Conversations

"Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans”

By Dan Skinner
Published December 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Kenneth Womack talks with host Dan Skinner about "Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans.” Womack is one of the world’s foremost writers and thinkers about the Beatles. His books include “Long and Winding Roads: The Evolving Artistry of the Beatles” the “Cambridge Companion to the Beatles” and “The Beatles Encyclopedia: Everything Fab Four,” just to name a few. Mal Evans worked with the Beatles from the early days, through the breakup, and beyond.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionhistoryMusic industry
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
