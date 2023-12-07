On this edition of Conversations, Kenneth Womack talks with host Dan Skinner about "Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans.” Womack is one of the world’s foremost writers and thinkers about the Beatles. His books include “Long and Winding Roads: The Evolving Artistry of the Beatles” the “Cambridge Companion to the Beatles” and “The Beatles Encyclopedia: Everything Fab Four,” just to name a few. Mal Evans worked with the Beatles from the early days, through the breakup, and beyond.