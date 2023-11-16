© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Joy Strategist: Your Path to Inner Change”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Grace Harry talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Joy Strategist: Your Path to Inner Change.” Harry is an artist, entrepreneur, creative muse, pleasure instigator, and speaker. After an illustrious 30-year career in entertainment, Grace, “The Joy Strategist,” found her calling leading what she calls “the Revolution of JOY.” Through her popular playdate community “Play with Grace,” she helps everyday people welcome joy back into their lives.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionmental healthSelf-Improvement
