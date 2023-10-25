"Every Dreaming Creature" - A Picture Book about Animals

On this edition of Conversations, Brendan Wenzel talks with host Dan Skinner about the picture book “Every Dreaming Creature.” Wenzel is the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of the Caldecott Honor Book “They All Saw a Cat,” as well as the picture books “A Stone Sat Still,” “Hello Hello,” and “Inside Cat.” He has also illustrated numerous works for children by other authors. He is a collaborator with many groups working to protect and conserve wild places and creatures.

