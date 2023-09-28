© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“The Wild Robot Protects” - The Third Book in the "Wild Robot" Series

By Dan Skinner
Published September 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, author and illustrator Peter Brown talks with host Dan Skinner about the third book in the New York Times bestselling Wild Robot series, “The Wild Robot Protects.” Brown is the author and illustrator of many bestselling children's books, including “Children Make Terrible Pets” and “The Curious Garden.” He is the recipient of a Caldecott Honor for “Creepy Carrots!”, two E.B. White Read Aloud Awards, and a Children's Choice Award for Illustrator of the Year.

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes