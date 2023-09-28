“The Wild Robot Protects” - The Third Book in the "Wild Robot" Series

On this edition of Conversations, author and illustrator Peter Brown talks with host Dan Skinner about the third book in the New York Times bestselling Wild Robot series, “The Wild Robot Protects.” Brown is the author and illustrator of many bestselling children's books, including “Children Make Terrible Pets” and “The Curious Garden.” He is the recipient of a Caldecott Honor for “Creepy Carrots!”, two E.B. White Read Aloud Awards, and a Children's Choice Award for Illustrator of the Year.