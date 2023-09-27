© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Cat on the Run in Cat of Death” - A New Series by Aaron Blabey

By Dan Skinner
Published September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Aaron Blabey talks with host Dan Skinner about “Cat on the Run in Cat of Death.” Blabey is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with over 45 million books in print. He is the creator of three globally popular book series – “The Bad Guys,” “Pig the Pug,” and “Thelma the Unicorn.” His series the “Bad Guys” has spent well over 100 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list and was adapted into an animated movie by Dreamworks in 2022.

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes