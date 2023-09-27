“Cat on the Run in Cat of Death” - A New Series by Aaron Blabey

On this edition of Conversations, Aaron Blabey talks with host Dan Skinner about “Cat on the Run in Cat of Death.” Blabey is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with over 45 million books in print. He is the creator of three globally popular book series – “The Bad Guys,” “Pig the Pug,” and “Thelma the Unicorn.” His series the “Bad Guys” has spent well over 100 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list and was adapted into an animated movie by Dreamworks in 2022.