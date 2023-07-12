© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Strange USA – Historical Oddities, Roadside Rarities, Unique Eats, and Amazing Americans”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Brian Boone, AKA “Uncle John” talks with host Dan Skinner about “Strange USA – Historical Oddities, Roadside Rarities, Unique Eats, and Amazing Americans.” Boone is a writer and author who has entertained millions of people through the “Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader” series of books. Additionally, he has contributed to “Funny or Die,” “Mad,” “The New Yorker,” and “The Onion,” just to name a few.

Tags
Conversations American HistoryhistoryHumor
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
