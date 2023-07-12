On this edition of Conversations, Brian Boone, AKA “Uncle John” talks with host Dan Skinner about “Strange USA – Historical Oddities, Roadside Rarities, Unique Eats, and Amazing Americans.” Boone is a writer and author who has entertained millions of people through the “Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader” series of books. Additionally, he has contributed to “Funny or Die,” “Mad,” “The New Yorker,” and “The Onion,” just to name a few.