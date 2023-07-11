© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Jr." at Theatre Lawrence, July 14-15

By Dan Skinner
Published July 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Emily Giles talks with host Dan Skinner about The Penguin Project at Theatre Lawrence. Giles is the Education Director for the theatre. This year's production is "Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Jr." presented July 14-15. Each year the Penguin Project production features special needs children in all roles, assisted, as needed, by peer mentors. For information about participating in The Penguin Project in 2024, contact Emily Giles at youth@theatrelawrence.com.

Tags
Conversations Theatre LawrenceLawrence arts and culture
