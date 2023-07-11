"Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Jr." at Theatre Lawrence, July 14-15

On this edition of Conversations, Emily Giles talks with host Dan Skinner about The Penguin Project at Theatre Lawrence. Giles is the Education Director for the theatre. This year's production is "Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Jr." presented July 14-15. Each year the Penguin Project production features special needs children in all roles, assisted, as needed, by peer mentors. For information about participating in The Penguin Project in 2024, contact Emily Giles at youth@theatrelawrence.com.