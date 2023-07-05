© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Spectacular" - Historical Fiction Set in 1956 at Radio City Music Hall

By Dan Skinner
Published July 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Fiona Davis talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest novel, “The Spectacular.” The story is set in 1956 at Radio City Music Hall and draws upon the real life case of the "Mad Bomber of New York." Davis is the New York Times bestselling author of six historic fiction novels set in iconic New York City buildings including “The Dollhouse,” “The Address,” “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” and “The Masterpiece.”

Conversations FictionHistorical Fiction
