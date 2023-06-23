© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks – A Cool History of a Hot Commodity”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Amy Brady talks with host Dan Skinner about “Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks – A Cool History of a Hot Commodity.” Brady is the executive director of “Orion” magazine and coeditor of “The World as We Knew It: Dispatches from a Changing Climate.” Brady has published widely on how the climate crisis continues to influence art and culture and has made appearances on the BBC, NPR, and PBS.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionhistory
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
