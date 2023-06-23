On this edition of Conversations, Amy Brady talks with host Dan Skinner about “Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks – A Cool History of a Hot Commodity.” Brady is the executive director of “Orion” magazine and coeditor of “The World as We Knew It: Dispatches from a Changing Climate.” Brady has published widely on how the climate crisis continues to influence art and culture and has made appearances on the BBC, NPR, and PBS.