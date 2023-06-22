© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Shelley Puhak talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World.” Puhak is a critically acclaimed poet and writer whose work has appeared in “The Atlantic,” and elsewhere. Her essays have been included in “Best American Travel Writing” and selected as “Notables” in four consecutive editions of “Best American Essays.” She is the author of two books of poetry, most recently “Guinevere in Baltimore.”

