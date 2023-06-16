On this edition of Conversations, Alaya Dawn Johnson talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Library of Broken Worlds." Johnson is an award-winning short story writer and the author of seven novels for adults and young adults. Here previous novels include “Trouble the Saints,” “The Summer Prince” and “Love Is the Drug.” Her short stories have appeared in many magazines and anthologies, most notably the title story in “The Memory Librarian,” in collaboration with Janelle Monáe.