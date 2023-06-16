© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"The Library of Broken Worlds"

By Dan Skinner
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Alaya Dawn Johnson talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Library of Broken Worlds." Johnson is an award-winning short story writer and the author of seven novels for adults and young adults. Here previous novels include “Trouble the Saints,” “The Summer Prince” and “Love Is the Drug.” Her short stories have appeared in many magazines and anthologies, most notably the title story in “The Memory Librarian,” in collaboration with Janelle Monáe.

Conversations
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes