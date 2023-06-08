© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Life Worth Living: A Guide to What Matters Most”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Ryan McAnnally-Linz talks with host Dan Skinner about “Life Worth Living: A Guide to What Matters Most.” The book is the outgrowth of a popular course, by the same name, in the Yale College's Humanities program taught by Linz, Miroslav Volf, and Matthew Croasmun. Students describe the course as life-changing, and preliminary analyses by an outside researcher show strongly significant effects of the course on students’ sense of meaning in life.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionphilosophySelf-Improvement
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
