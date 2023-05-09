© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

Spencer Museum of Art Open House, May 11th, 4-6pm

By Dan Skinner
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Spencer Open House.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Elizabeth Kanost talks with host Dan Skinner about "Get to Know the Spencer Museum Museum of Art." The Open House event will be on May 11th from 4-6pm. Attendees will have be able to see the museum's new collection galleries, learn about accessibility and inclusion efforts, and participate in activities. Kanost is the Director of External Affairs for the Spencer Museum of Art. More information is available at spencerart.ku.edu.

Please Note: After we recorded this interview, the museum was granted permmission to offer FREE parking in Lot 91 behind the Museum beginning at 3PM for the open house event.

Tags
Conversations Spencer Museum of ArtLawrence arts and culture
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes