Spencer Museum of Art Open House, May 11th, 4-6pm

On this edition of Conversations, Elizabeth Kanost talks with host Dan Skinner about "Get to Know the Spencer Museum Museum of Art." The Open House event will be on May 11th from 4-6pm. Attendees will have be able to see the museum's new collection galleries, learn about accessibility and inclusion efforts, and participate in activities. Kanost is the Director of External Affairs for the Spencer Museum of Art. More information is available at spencerart.ku.edu.

Please Note: After we recorded this interview, the museum was granted permmission to offer FREE parking in Lot 91 behind the Museum beginning at 3PM for the open house event.