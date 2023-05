On this edition of Conversations, Tracey Baptiste talk with host Dan Skinner about her picture book, "Mermaid and Pirate." Baptiste is a New York Times bestselling author of numerous books for young readers, including “Minecraft: The Crash,” “The Jumbies” series, and “African Icons.” In 2019, she wrote an op-ed for "The New York Times" entitled “Mermaids Have Always Been Black,” which led to the creation of "Mermaid and Pirate."