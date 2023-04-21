On this edition of Conversations, Richard A. Moran talks with host Dan Skinner about “Never Say Whatever – How Small Decisions Make a Big Difference.” Moran is a Silicon Valley-based business leader, workplace pundit, bestselling author, venture capitalist, former CEO, former college president, and a winery owner. He is best known for his series of humorous business books, beginning with the bestselling, “Never Confuse a Memo with Reality.” His body of work includes ten books about using commonsense in business. And if that weren’t enough, he also hosts the CBS syndicated radio program, "In the Workplace."

