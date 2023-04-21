© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

“Never Say Whatever – How Small Decisions Make a Big Difference”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Never Say Whatever.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Richard A. Moran talks with host Dan Skinner about “Never Say Whatever – How Small Decisions Make a Big Difference.” Moran is a Silicon Valley-based business leader, workplace pundit, bestselling author, venture capitalist, former CEO, former college president, and a winery owner. He is best known for his series of humorous business books, beginning with the bestselling, “Never Confuse a Memo with Reality.” His body of work includes ten books about using commonsense in business. And if that weren’t enough, he also hosts the CBS syndicated radio program, "In the Workplace."

Conversations
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes