"Koala - A Natural History and an Uncertain Future" by Danielle Clode

On this edition of Conversations, Danielle Clode talks with host Dan Skinner about “Koala - A Natural History and an Uncertain Future.” Clode is a biologist and natural history author based at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia. Danielle worked as a zookeeper before completing her doctorate in zoology at Oxford University. Her previous books include “Killers in Eden,” which was made into an award-winning Australian Broadcasting Corporation TV documentary; “Voyage to the South Seas,” winner of the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for Non-fiction; “The Wasp and the Orchid,” and “In Search of the Woman Who Sailed the World.”

