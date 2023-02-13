© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

"Koala - A Natural History and an Uncertain Future" by Danielle Clode

By Dan Skinner
Published February 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Koala.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Danielle Clode talks with host Dan Skinner about “Koala - A Natural History and an Uncertain Future.” Clode is a biologist and natural history author based at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia. Danielle worked as a zookeeper before completing her doctorate in zoology at Oxford University. Her previous books include “Killers in Eden,” which was made into an award-winning Australian Broadcasting Corporation TV documentary; “Voyage to the South Seas,” winner of the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for Non-fiction; “The Wasp and the Orchid,” and “In Search of the Woman Who Sailed the World.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
