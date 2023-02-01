"Particles in the Air," a medical thriller, by Jenna Podjasek, M.D.

On this edition of Conversations, Jenna Podjasek, M.D., talks with host Dan Skinner about her debut novel, "Particles in the Air." The novel features the character Dr. Mallory Hayes as she works to thwart an act of bio-terrorism in the wake of a natural disaster. Dr. Podjasek received her internal medical training at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, followed by a two-year clinical and research fellowship in Allergy and Immunology.