On this edition of Conversations, Allan Kozinn talks with host Dan Skinner about “The McCartney Legacy, Volume 1 – 1969-73,” which he co-authored with Adrian Sinclair. Kozinn was a music critic and culture reporter for the New York Times from 1977 to 2014. He interviewed Paul McCartney several times and saw him perform numerous times over the years. He has written seven books including several about the Beatles. He even taught a course on the Beatles at New York University.