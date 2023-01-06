© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2023," Edited by Sarah Janssen

By Dan Skinner
January 6, 2023
World Almanac 2023.jpg

Whether you're researching something or just browsing, "The World Almanac" has something for you. On this edition of Conversations, Sarah Janssen talks with host Dan Skinner about “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2023." Janssen is the editor of “The World Almanac and Book of Facts” and other diverse reference works. She is the coauthor of “Under the Covers and Between the Sheets: Facts and Trivia About the World’s Greatest Books.”

Conversations BookNon-FictionWorld History
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
