"The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2023," Edited by Sarah Janssen

Whether you're researching something or just browsing, "The World Almanac" has something for you. On this edition of Conversations, Sarah Janssen talks with host Dan Skinner about “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2023." Janssen is the editor of “The World Almanac and Book of Facts” and other diverse reference works. She is the coauthor of “Under the Covers and Between the Sheets: Facts and Trivia About the World’s Greatest Books.”

