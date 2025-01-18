105 Live: Saturday January 18th

105 Live Playlist:



Christopher Luxem is a songwriter who is not afraid to be uncomfortable. Whether he is performing with a band, acoustic, or looping solo he always finds a way to attach himself to the ambience of his settings to create a powerful mood. He has collaborated with a list of other songwriters and continues to release fantastic music that blends sounds of soul,pop,folk and to be honest… many other things. He’s known to dive bomb a pop song into a punk freakout or bring the vibe down to a whisper nonchalantly in the same set and that level of dynamic can make it hard to take your eyes off of him.

