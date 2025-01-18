© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live

105 Live: Saturday January 18th

Published January 18, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST

This week's 105 Live features Kansas music from Leavenworth, Wichita, Salina, Topeka and Lawrence. Our live session is with Lawrence's CS Luxem debuting new tracks from the KPR live performance studio.

105 Live Playlist:

  1. Last Call - Discotek Mama
  2. On Time - Social Cinema
  3. Raven - JESTA ft Abaddon
  4. Alone - Pudding Jackson & the Meantone Coalition
  5. Garden - CS Luxem
  6. Kaw River - CS Luxem
  7. Untitled / Logical Ad - CS Luxem
  8. Judy Nicodemus - CS Luxem
  9. Wind Warble - Enna and the Snapdragons
  10. Shipwrecked on the Kaw - The Instant
  11. Into The Dark - Melissa Etheridge

CS Luxem 105 Live Session

About CS Luxem
Christopher Luxem is a songwriter who is not afraid to be uncomfortable. Whether he is performing with a band, acoustic, or looping solo he always finds a way to attach himself to the ambience of his settings to create a powerful mood. He has collaborated with a list of other songwriters and continues to release fantastic music that blends sounds of soul,pop,folk and to be honest… many other things. He’s known to dive bomb a pop song into a punk freakout or bring the vibe down to a whisper nonchalantly in the same set and that level of dynamic can make it hard to take your eyes off of him.
https://linktr.ee/csluxem

