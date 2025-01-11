© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday January 11th, 2025

Published January 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST

More new genres of Kansas music this week, with new tracks in jazz and a live performance of chamber music, featuring Opus 76 Quartet’s LG Desk Concert.

105 Live Playlist:

  1. You Got It - The Yards
  2. On The Bayou - Kelly Hunt
  3. Everybody's Different - Beth Watts Nelson
  4. Under The Falcon Sky - Holly Taylor and The Soul Thread Legion
  5. Lima​-​07 Blairstown - Nate Hofer
  6. LG Desk Concert - Opus 76 Quartet
  7. Town Topic - Doug Talley
  8. Feel The Beat, Bud - Dalima Kapten
  9. Patio Vibes - Eddie Moore
