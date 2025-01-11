105 Live: Saturday January 11th, 2025
More new genres of Kansas music this week, with new tracks in jazz and a live performance of chamber music, featuring Opus 76 Quartet’s LG Desk Concert.
105 Live Playlist:
- You Got It - The Yards
- On The Bayou - Kelly Hunt
- Everybody's Different - Beth Watts Nelson
- Under The Falcon Sky - Holly Taylor and The Soul Thread Legion
- Lima-07 Blairstown - Nate Hofer
- LG Desk Concert - Opus 76 Quartet
- Town Topic - Doug Talley
- Feel The Beat, Bud - Dalima Kapten
- Patio Vibes - Eddie Moore