105 Live: Saturday December 14th, 2024

Published December 14, 2024 at 4:11 PM CST

105 Live is debuting music from three new Kansas counties with Sally Vee (Wabaunsee), The Ghost Racket (Pottawatomie) and Hembree (Ward bros from Bourbon Co). Plus, highlighting new genres and a killer live session recorded from the stage of The Bottleneck with Hembree!

105 Live Playlist:

  1. Hard to Talk - LYXE
  2. San Francisco (Liney Blu Version) - Liney Blu
  3. Unmade Men - The Ghost Racket
  4. Let Go - Semper Viridis
  5. House on a Hill [Live at The Bottleneck] - Hembree
  6. Wonderful Life [Live at The Bottleneck] - Hembree
  7. Symmetry Lines [Live at The Bottleneck] - Hembree
  8. Out Here - Sally Vee
  9. Let It Rain - Kelley Hunt
  10. Born Under A Bad Sign (Live From Topeka Correctional Facility) - Melissa Etheridge
