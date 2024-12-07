© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105 Live

105 Live: Saturday December 7th, 2024

Published December 7, 2024 at 4:21 PM CST

105 Live features music from Til Willis & Erratic Cowboy, Sky Smeed, Ashley Davis, Benjamin Cartel, Maria The Mexican, Keo & Them, and Spencer & Rains. Our live session comes to us again from the LG Desk Concert series recorded live at the Topeka Statehouse with Son Venezuela, in partnership with the Kansas Arts Commission and KTWU.

105 Live Playlist:

  1. Mexicans and Americans - Maria The Mexican
  2. Ten Miles of Days - Til Willis & Erratic Cowboy
  3. I'm Not Myself - Benjamin Cartel
  4. Why Do I Do It - Sky Smeed
  5. Where Did You Sleep Last Night? - Spencer & Rains
  6. LG Desk Concert Series - Son Venezuela
  7. A Winter's Dream - Ashley Davis
  8. Fire - Keo & Them
  9. Wendigo Man - Evan Epperson
105 Live

105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
Latest Episodes