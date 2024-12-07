105 Live: Saturday December 7th, 2024
105 Live features music from Til Willis & Erratic Cowboy, Sky Smeed, Ashley Davis, Benjamin Cartel, Maria The Mexican, Keo & Them, and Spencer & Rains. Our live session comes to us again from the LG Desk Concert series recorded live at the Topeka Statehouse with Son Venezuela, in partnership with the Kansas Arts Commission and KTWU.
105 Live Playlist:
- Mexicans and Americans - Maria The Mexican
- Ten Miles of Days - Til Willis & Erratic Cowboy
- I'm Not Myself - Benjamin Cartel
- Why Do I Do It - Sky Smeed
- Where Did You Sleep Last Night? - Spencer & Rains
- LG Desk Concert Series - Son Venezuela
- A Winter's Dream - Ashley Davis
- Fire - Keo & Them
- Wendigo Man - Evan Epperson