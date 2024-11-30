105 Live: Saturday November 30th, 2024

The Kansas Arts Commission and KTWU are excited to present “LG Desk Concerts,” a new TV series airing on KTWU, Channel 11 in Topeka, and other public television stations across Kansas.

The series features Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Melissa Etheridge, 1994 Rolling Stone Songwriter of the Year Freedy Johnston, and other musicians who demonstrate Kansas’s diverse musical talent.

Filmed in the historic Kansas Statehouse, the series showcases Latin, blues, acoustic, electronic, and classical music performed by Kansas artists as it celebrates our state’s rich musical heritage.

The programs air at 7:30 p.m. on the Fridays listed below. For more information about showtimes, visit the KTWU website.

