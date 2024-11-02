105 Live: Saturday November 2nd, 2024
This week's 105 Live features a live session from the Draper Family Band recorded from the stage of The Bottleneck in Lawrence. Plus, news of a new PBS music series from the desk of the Lieutenant Governor for Kansas and featuring Kansas artists. Music from Mellowphobia, Baldwin, Billy Ebeling, The Swallowtails, David Taylor and Freedy Johnston (feat Aimee Mann).
With musical connections to Salina, Lindsborg and Lawrence, the Draper Family Band features 3 generations of musicians and father/son duo of KS Music Hall of Fame’s Paul Draper and Brandon Draper. The live session was recorded from the stage of The Bottleneck at the MixMaster2024 Conference & Showcase in Sept 2024.
Plus, news of the LG Desk Concert series featuring incredible Kansas performing arts talent, live from the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Kansas. Performances include Freedy Johnston, The Opus 76 Quartet, Maria the Mexican, Son Venezuela, Bad Alaskan (Alex Kimball Williams) and Kelley Hunt. Fridays at 7:30pm on KTWU Topeka PBS. Hosted by Sierra Scott, Host for PBS Kansas’ “Positively Kansas”.
105 Live Playlist
- Finding It Hard - Mellowphobia
- Bruise - Baldwin
- Burnt Ends - Billy Ebeling
- Sean Connery - Draper Family Band [Live at The Bottleneck]
- Fall on Your Sword - Draper Family Band
- That Cat - Draper Family Band [Live at The Bottleneck]
- Cocoon - The Swallowtails
- Darlin' (feat Aimee Mann) - Freedy Johnston
- My Country - David Taylor