105 Live: Saturday November 2nd, 2024

With musical connections to Salina, Lindsborg and Lawrence, the Draper Family Band features 3 generations of musicians and father/son duo of KS Music Hall of Fame’s Paul Draper and Brandon Draper. The live session was recorded from the stage of The Bottleneck at the MixMaster2024 Conference & Showcase in Sept 2024.

Plus, news of the LG Desk Concert series featuring incredible Kansas performing arts talent, live from the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Kansas. Performances include Freedy Johnston, The Opus 76 Quartet, Maria the Mexican, Son Venezuela, Bad Alaskan (Alex Kimball Williams) and Kelley Hunt. Fridays at 7:30pm on KTWU Topeka PBS. Hosted by Sierra Scott, Host for PBS Kansas’ “Positively Kansas”.

105 Live Playlist

