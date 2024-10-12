© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday October 12th, 2024

Published October 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT

Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, 105 Live celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas. Each show includes an in-studio session recorded in KPR’s Live Performance Studio, plus interviews, live tracks, artist debuts and song premieres are all on the agenda for the hour-long program. Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.

October 12th Playlist:

  1. John the Baptist - Social Cinema
  2. All I See Is Magic - Heidi Lynne Gluck
  3. No More Mondays (Tuesdays in July) - Truant Kids
  4. Ghost Like You - Run With It
  5. The Lonely Drummer - Freedy Johnston [105 Live Studio Session]
  6. Tucumcari - Freedy Johnston [105 Live Studio Session]
  7. Bad Reputation - Freedy Johnston [105 Live Studio Session]
  8. Something I've Wanted to Say - The Matchsellers
  9. Swingin' on the Stars - Christena Graves
  10. Younger - Hembree
