105 Live: Saturday October 12th, 2024
Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, 105 Live celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas. Each show includes an in-studio session recorded in KPR’s Live Performance Studio, plus interviews, live tracks, artist debuts and song premieres are all on the agenda for the hour-long program. Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Submit your material to be played on 105 Live.
October 12th Playlist:
- John the Baptist - Social Cinema
- All I See Is Magic - Heidi Lynne Gluck
- No More Mondays (Tuesdays in July) - Truant Kids
- Ghost Like You - Run With It
- The Lonely Drummer - Freedy Johnston [105 Live Studio Session]
- Tucumcari - Freedy Johnston [105 Live Studio Session]
- Bad Reputation - Freedy Johnston [105 Live Studio Session]
- Something I've Wanted to Say - The Matchsellers
- Swingin' on the Stars - Christena Graves
- Younger - Hembree