105 Live: Saturday October 5th, 2024

Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, 105 Live celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas. Each show includes an in-studio session recorded in KPR’s Live Performance Studio, plus interviews, live tracks, artist debuts and song premieres are all on the agenda for the hour-long program. Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.

105 Live In-Studio Session: LYXE

The debut in-studio session for 105 Live is pop-rock three piece from Lawrence, Kansas: LYXE

About LYXE

LYXE, a three piece pop-rock outfit based out of Lawrence, Kansas formed out of the love of getting fans to sing and dance along to hip shaking rhythms reminiscent of classic 80’s and 90’s sounds. They quickly became a favorite of crowds and musicians alike with the lead of Ryan Wise’s crooning vocals and vintage guitar sounds. The trio has an undeniable chemistry that caught the local scene like wildfire. Bassist AJ Knudson brings a loveable charisma to their live presence, while drummer Jimmy Girod’s subtle, elegant delivery gives this act a sophisticated backbone.

Video Credits

Director/Editor: Nick Carswell

Cameras: Chuck Smith

Audio Production: Jason Slote