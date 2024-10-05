© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday October 5th, 2024

Published October 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT

Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, 105 Live celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas. Each show includes an in-studio session recorded in KPR’s Live Performance Studio, plus interviews, live tracks, artist debuts and song premieres are all on the agenda for the hour-long program. Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.

Submit your material to be played on 105 Live.

October 5th Playlist:

  1. Money Time Love - Hembree
  2. High on the Street - Elexa Dawson and Stanley Hotel
  3. Bright-Eyed - Kat King
  4. Hot Dice - The Roseline
  5. Wave - LYXE [105 Live Studio Session]
  6. I Got Everything - LYXE [105 Live Studio Session]
  7. Ice Cream - LYXE [105 Live Studio Session]
  8. Prom Song - LYXE [105 Live Studio Session]
  9. 206 - Fawnsphere
  10. Thoughts - The Chaos Echoes (feat. Carlyn Hartsock)
  11. Bad Reputation - Freedy Johnston

105 Live In-Studio Session: LYXE

The debut in-studio session for 105 Live is pop-rock three piece from Lawrence, Kansas: LYXE

About LYXE

LYXE, a three piece pop-rock outfit based out of Lawrence, Kansas formed out of the love of getting fans to sing and dance along to hip shaking rhythms reminiscent of classic 80’s and 90’s sounds. They quickly became a favorite of crowds and musicians alike with the lead of Ryan Wise’s crooning vocals and vintage guitar sounds. The trio has an undeniable chemistry that caught the local scene like wildfire. Bassist AJ Knudson brings a loveable charisma to their live presence, while drummer Jimmy Girod’s subtle, elegant delivery gives this act a sophisticated backbone.
Learn more at https://linktr.ee/lyxemusic

Video Credits
Director/Editor: Nick Carswell
Cameras: Chuck Smith
Audio Production: Jason Slote

105 Live