© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Missed last night's supermoon? Check out these stellar images from around the world

By Dustin Jones,
Emily Bogle
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
The sturgeon supermoon rises over the Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii, or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, in Istanbul on Wednesday.
Yasin Akgul
/
AFP via Getty Images
The sturgeon supermoon rises over the Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii, or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Photographers from all over the world caught the sturgeon supermoon in all of its splendor last night. Earth's satellite appeared bigger and brighter because its orbit brought it a little closer to home.

But if you missed the show, no worries. Last night's lunar event was the first of two supermoons taking place this month. The next will be a rare blue supermoon, on Aug. 30.

In the meantime, enjoy these pictures from across the globe.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The sturgeon supermoon over Vanderbilt University's West End Tower in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV / AP
/
AP
The sturgeon supermoon over Vanderbilt University's West End Tower in Nashville, Tenn.
A cable car moves towards Sugarloaf Mountain as a supermoon rises in the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.
Silvia Izquierdo / AP
/
AP
A cable car moves toward Sugarloaf Mountain as a supermoon rises in the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.
Football players in Johannesburg, South Africa, play with the supermoon rising in the background. The moon appeared bigger and brighter than normal because it was closer to Earth.
Jerome Delay / AP
/
AP
Football players in Johannesburg, South Africa, play with the supermoon rising in the background. The moon appeared bigger and brighter than normal because it was closer to Earth.
The moon shines through clouds over the lower Manhattan skyline, as seen from New Jersey.
Seth Wenig / AP
/
AP
The moon shines through clouds over the lower Manhattan skyline, as seen from New Jersey.
The second supermoon of 2023, also known as the sturgeon supermoon, rises before the start of the Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.
Juan Mabromata / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
The second supermoon of 2023, also known as the sturgeon supermoon, rises before the start of the Copa Libertadores soccer match at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.
The supermoon ascends into the sky with Isle Au Haut in the distance and North Haven Island in the middle ground, as viewed from Camden, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
/
AP
The supermoon ascends into the sky with Isle au Haut in the distance and North Haven Island in the middle ground, as viewed from Camden, Maine.
The first supermoon of the month rises behind angel sculptures on St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia. The next lunar spectacle, a blue supermoon, will take place on Aug. 30.
Dmitri Lovetsky / AP
/
AP
The first supermoon of the month rises behind angel sculptures on St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia. The next lunar spectacle, a blue supermoon, will take place on Aug. 30.
The supermoon rises over the Andes in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday.
Martin Bernetti / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
The supermoon rises over the Andes in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday.
The full moon rises behind the Korean Bell of Friendship pavilion in Angel's Gate Park in Los Angeles.
Richard Vogel / AP
/
AP
The full moon rises behind the Korean Bell of Friendship pavilion in Angel's Gate Park in Los Angeles.

NPR News
Dustin Jones
Dustin Jones is a reporter for NPR's digital news desk. He mainly covers breaking news, but enjoys working on long-form narrative pieces.
Emily Bogle