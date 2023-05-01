Here are all the best looks from the Met Gala 2023

In New York City, the first Monday night in May means the Met Gala — the megawatt party and fashion soiree that raises money for New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's event celebrates the opening of a new show at the museum's Costume Institute: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."Lagerfeld, one of the most looming presences in fashion for many decades, was the creative director for both Fendi and Chanel (respectively from 1965 and 1983 until his death in 2019) as well as his own eponymous line.

This year's hosts are actress Penélope Cruz, an ambassador for Chanel since 2018, as well as actress Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer for the fashion magazine's parent company, Conde Nast. Tickets, which were available by invitation only, cost $50,000 each, with tables available beginning at $300,000.

This year's guests have been asked to dress "in honor of Karl": a wide-ranging dictum, considering that over the decades Lagerfeld also designed for Chloé, Balmain and Patou.

Ironically, Lagerfeld was not a fan of putting fashion behind glass in museum displays; the exhibition's curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue last year that the designer often said, "'Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women's bodies, on men's bodies.'"

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Michaela Coel

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld / Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Penélope Cruz

/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld / Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lil Nas X

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Florence Pugh

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Brian Tyree Henry

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Janelle Monáe

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Bad Bunny

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Michelle Yeoh

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Halle Bailey

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Yung Miami

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Anok Yai

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Gigi Hadid

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Viola Davis

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kendall Jenner

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kylie Jenner

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kim Kardashian

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tems

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Teyana Taylor

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Lily Collins

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Anitta

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images David Byrne

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Quinta Brunson

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Aubrey Plaza

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Pedro Pascal

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Bella Ramsey

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Stormzy

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Cardi B

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Mary J. Blige

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jessica Chastain

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Serena Williams

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Anne Hathaway

/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Doja Cat

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Naomi Campbell

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Madelyn Cline

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ice Spice

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jeremy Strong

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Julia Garner

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jodie Comer

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Yara Shahidi

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Adut Akech and Wes Gordon

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Karlie Kloss

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Olivia Wilde

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ashley Graham

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Margot Robbie

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Huma Abedin

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Gustav Witzoe

/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld / Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Maude Apatow

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ariana DeBose

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kelsey Asbille Chow

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Tyler Mitchell

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Phoebe Bridgers

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Amber Valletta

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kaitlyn Dever

/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld / Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Gisele Bündchen

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Quannah Chasinghorse

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Liu Wen

/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Maya Hawke

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski

/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Imaan Hammam

/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Emma Chamberlain

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Chloe Fineman

/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue La La Anthony

Grace Widyatmadja photo edited this piece.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.