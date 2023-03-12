The U.S. takes emergency measures to protect all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank

Updated March 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM ET

The Biden administration has announced that customers of Silicon Valley Bank will have full access to their deposits, an extraordinary move by federal officials to backstop billions of dollars in uninsured money amid fears that the bank's collapse could lead to greater panic.

Federal regulators said in a statement issued Sunday that it was taking the emergency measures to prevent contagion at other small and regional banks in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's sudden implosion.

The rescue plan involves tapping a deep reserve of bank-funded federal insurance money, not taxpayer dollars, according to officials.

The regulators said customers of Silicon Valley Bank will be able to access all of their money starting Monday, according to a statement from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Martin Gruenberg.

The regulators also said they would back all deposits at Signature Bank, which was shut by New York regulators on Sunday.

The closure of Signature represents the third U.S. bank to topple in just one week, after California-based Silvergate, a top lender in the crypto market, decided to wind down its operations and pay back depositors.

"Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system," federal officials said in the statement on Sunday. "This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth."

Until the announcement, there was widespread fear among depositors of Silicon Valley Bank, since federal insurance covers accounts up to $250,000 and more than 90% of the bank's deposits were above that cap.

But administration officials and financial regulators worked through the weekend, according to the senior Treasury Department official, to shore up confidence in the banking sector before Monday.

Banking analysts worried that Silicon Valley Bank's rapid insolvency would trigger uncertainty among depositors of other small and regional banks, leading federal officials to take steps on Sunday aimed at fending off other potential bank runs that could inflict deeper economic damage.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty Images U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen takes her seat as she arrives for a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 10, 2023. On Sunday, the Treasury Department and other financial regulators including the Federal Reserve, announced emergency measures to protect depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Stock and bond investors of SVB will not be protected

The move on Sunday effectively waives the $250,000 ceiling on federal deposit insurance for Silicon Valley Bank as well as Signature Bank.

The deposits will be backstopped by insurance funds, not taxpayer money.

A senior Treasury official on Sunday stressed Silicon Valley Bank's investors will not be supported by Sunday's actions.

"The bank's equity and bondholders are being wiped out. They took a risk as owners of those securities. They will take the loses," the official said.

The Federal Reserve also announced on Sunday that it is taking new steps to make funding available to banks to cushion any potential risk prompted by Friday's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Regulators act amid fears of contagion

The rapid meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank happened at a stunning pace, as did the government's response.

The lender's stock price plummeted on Thursday, and trading of its shares was halted early on Friday. Hours later, California banking regulators shuttered the bank, and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver over nearly $175 billion in customer deposits.

The swift collapse of Silicon Valley Bank had set off fears that depositors at other lenders, especially smaller regional banks, would also fear for their funds and rush to withdraw their money.

As federal officials scrambled to try to prevent a larger financial fallout from the bank's demise, prominent venture capitalists took to Twitter over the weekend with doomsday predictions, claiming the failure to back up deposits could lead to catastrophe to the tech startups and the world of venture capital.

More than 5,000 startup CEOs and founders pleaded with federal officials for support to back up deposits.

"We are not asking for a bailout for the bank equity holders or its management; we are asking you to save innovation in the American economy," the founders and CEOs wrote in their petition. " Silicon Valley Bank's failure has a real risk of systemic contagion."

