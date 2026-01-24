Photos: Massive winter storm sweeps across the U.S.

An extreme winter storm is underway impacting two-thirds of the U.S.

Starting Friday and expected to last through Monday, freezing rain, ice, and dangerously low temperatures will stretch from New Mexico to the Northeast.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled and power outages are of catastrophic concern especially for the southern states.

We take a look.

Andrew Nelles / USA Today Network via REUTERS / USA Today Network via REUTERS A de-icing crew works during the winter storm on a Southwest Airlines flight at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee.

Will Newton / Getty Images / Getty Images A person walks in the snow in Little Rock, Arkansas. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans.

Cara Anna / AP / AP Ice crystals form inside a kitchen window in Lowville, New York.

Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Shoppers walk past nearly empty shelves at a store ahead of an anticipated winter storm in New York.

Will Newton / Getty Images / Getty Images Cars drive in the snow on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

George Walker IV / AP / AP Yana Beeker, front, Roddy Peterson, behind, sled down a hill at the state Capitol during a winter storm in Nashville, Tenn.

Clayton Steward / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Snow falls during a winter storm in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mark Felix / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Workers are bundled up at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ahead of an anticipated winter storm in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mark Felix / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Volunteers prepare cots at an inclement weather shelter ahead of a winter storm at Fair Parks Automobile Building in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.