© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Name two, start with three

By Will Shortz
Published June 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
NPR

On-air challenge

If I asked you to name two occupations starting with the letters ENG-, you might say Engineer and Engraver. Now try these:

Name two ... starting with ...

1. Parts of the mouth ... TON
2. Chemical elements ... SIL
3. Mammals ... BEA
4. Dances ... CHA
5. Alcoholic drinks ... MAR
6. Units of distance ... MIL
7. Tropical trees ... BAN
8. Brands of candy ... TWI
9. Hand tools ... SCR
10. Spaces in which to hang coats ... CLO
11. Words in "The Star-Spangled Banner" ... PRO

Last week's challenge

Name certain female animals. Insert a T somewhere inside the word, and you'll get a synonym for this animal's offspring. What animals are these?

Challenge answer

Does --> Dotes. Fawns.

Winner

Jerry Tsai of Los Angeles, Calif.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Take a child's game, in eight letters. Change the sixth letter to 'ch' and, phonetically, you'll have a popular animated children's character. What are the game and the character?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, June 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).