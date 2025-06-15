Sunday Puzzle: Name two, start with three

On-air challenge

If I asked you to name two occupations starting with the letters ENG-, you might say Engineer and Engraver. Now try these:

Name two ... starting with ...

1. Parts of the mouth ... TON

2. Chemical elements ... SIL

3. Mammals ... BEA

4. Dances ... CHA

5. Alcoholic drinks ... MAR

6. Units of distance ... MIL

7. Tropical trees ... BAN

8. Brands of candy ... TWI

9. Hand tools ... SCR

10. Spaces in which to hang coats ... CLO

11. Words in "The Star-Spangled Banner" ... PRO

Last week's challenge

Name certain female animals. Insert a T somewhere inside the word, and you'll get a synonym for this animal's offspring. What animals are these?

Challenge answer

Does --> Dotes. Fawns.

Winner

Jerry Tsai of Los Angeles, Calif.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Take a child's game, in eight letters. Change the sixth letter to 'ch' and, phonetically, you'll have a popular animated children's character. What are the game and the character?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, June 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR